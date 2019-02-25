Image caption Stephanie and Vikki Parkey said they felt angry after receiving the letter

Rainbow flags have been hung in a Hull neighbourhood in support of a gay couple who received a letter calling their relationship "immoral and wrong".

The note, sent to Stephanie Trotter and Vikki Parkey, said they should "move to a more appropriate area" and questioned their right to have a child.

But since it arrived, their neighbours have backed the couple, displaying rainbow flags, bunting and posters.

One resident said: "I wish I could put more bunting up".

Image caption Rainbow flags and bunting have been hung from houses in the area

The couple said the homophobic note had been posted through their letter box overnight on Thursday.

Vikki said: "It was a total shock. I was furious, mad that somebody had the audacity to post something in the night.

"My initial reaction was pure anger at the situation."

Stephanie said that to suggest they had no right to bring up their daughter had "angered" her.

"She's 17-months of age, why even bring her in to the equation?" she said.

"She just wants love and that's what we give her."

Since the letter arrived people living nearby have come out in support of the couple.

Image caption Rainbow bunting and flags have been put out to support the couple

One woman said: "We live in 2019, people should be able to bring a child up same-sex and live in a street and be happy."

Another said: "We are absolutely disgusted. You could not wish for nicer neighbours."

On Saturday rugby league side Hull KR invited the couple to deliver the match ball on to the pitch, saying it was "shocked" by the abuse directed at them.

Vikki Parkey and her wife Stephanie have been subject to a anonymous hateful letter saying their relationship is "immoral and wrong".



Everyone is welcome in the Hull Kingston Rovers family regardless of gender, sexuality and race.

The letter has been reported to Humberside Police.