Image copyright Humberside police Image caption The sculpture was made in Shropshire from 100,000 knives

Victims of knife crime have been remembered at a vigil in front of the "knife angel" sculpture in Hull.

The 27ft (8m) high sculpture is made from 100,000 blades handed into police across the country and is a tribute to victims of knife crime.

The sculpture is due to leave Queen's Gardens, where it has been for a month, next week.

Hundreds of people attended the vigil, led by the Cannon of Hull Minster, at 14:30 GMT.

Image caption Hundreds attended the vigil in Hull

Community Beat Manager PC Christian Sewell of Hull Central Neighbourhood Policing Team has been working with Kayleigh Pepper, whose brother Richard was killed in a stabbing in 2015 on Egton Street in Hull.

PC Sewell said: "This is a real achievement for the team and for Kayleigh who worked hard to bring the Knife Angel to Hull.

"We're thrilled to have had it in the city.

"Knife crime is very much in the public conscience and this amazing piece of art will hopefully make people think about the dangers of carrying and using knives."

On Friday evening 17-year-old Jodie Chesney was stabbed to death in east London and on Saturday evening a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Greater Manchester.

The sculpture was made at the British Ironworks Centre in Shropshire by sculptor Alfie Bradley.