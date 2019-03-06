Image copyright Facebook Image caption Pawel Relowicz is due before Hull magistrates on Thursday

A man who was arrested in connection with the disappearance of Hull student Libby Squire has been charged with seven further unrelated offences.

Pawel Relowicz, of Raglan Street, Hull, appeared in court last month accused of voyeurism, outraging public decency and burglary. He was remanded in custody.

The latest charges involve similar crimes alleged to have been committed between 2017 and 2019, police said.

Mr Relowicz, 24, is due before Hull magistrates on Thursday.

The seven new charges comprise of two counts of burglary, two of voyeurism, two of outraging public decency and one count of receiving stolen goods.