Image caption The disused bridge across the River Hull is due to be dismantled

A replica 'bridge' is to be built to preserve a Banksy mural in Hull.

The artwork appeared on the disused Scott Street Bridge over the River Hull in January 2018.

The bridge has been permanently raised since 2007 when the road was closed. It is scheduled to be demolished.

Under the plans, the Banksy would put on display in a different location while a replica of part of the bridge is built on the same spot. The mural would would then be fixed to it.

Hull City Council said the work would take two years.

The stencilled design depicts a child wielding a wooden sword with a pencil attached to the end. Next to it is a caption that reads: "Draw the raised bridge!"

Within days of its appearance, the artwork was defaced. A protective screen was then put over it by the council.

Image copyright Banksy Image caption A picture of the mural was posted on Banksy's official Instagram account in January 2018

Labour councillor Daren Hale said the planning approval would "preserve this unique piece of street art".

"It will be a complex operation, and we will have to engage with specialist companies to ensure this work is handled as sensitively as possible," he said.

"We want to ensure that the context of the artwork and the history of the bridge are fully respected and acknowledged in the final scheme."