Image copyright @TigerDor Image caption The portable building had been blown off its transport crossing Ouse Bridge

A portable building being taken over the Ouse Bridge in East Yorkshire was blown off its transporter and left hanging over the parapet.

The structure on the M62 westbound reduced traffic to one lane near Howden on Saturday morning.

Humberside Police tweeted to advise motorists that there was a problem between junctions 37 to 36.

Highways England said they had sent contractors to the scene to clear the debris.

There were no reports of injuries because of the incident.

The wooden structure was seen hanging precariously over the railings on the bridge, which at its highest point stands at 30m (98ft).

Traffic and travel service Inrix reported: One lane blocked and very slow traffic due to debris on road and shed load of a Porta Cabin on M62 Ouse Bridge Westbound from J37 A614 (Howden) to J36 A614 Rawcliffe Road (Goole).

"A Porta Cabin has become insecure and is now blocking lane one (of three). Recovery is now on scene."

Twitter user @TigerDor tweeted the picture of the incident on the bridge.