Motorbike passenger killed in B1230 crash
- 9 March 2019
A motorbike passenger was killed when the vehicle crashed into a fence.
The man, who has not been named, was being driven on the Quingqu motorbike which went off the road at 23:30 BST on Friday.
Humberside Police said the crash happened on the B1230 between Walkington and Beverley and the passenger died at the scene.
One man has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences and remains in custody.
The force has not said if the arrested man is the bike rider or another person.