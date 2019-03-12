Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Susan Atkinson was found dead at a her home in Hull

A woman has admitted killing her neighbour at her home in Hull.

Police said Susan Atkinson, 64, was found dead with a "severe head injury" in the garden of her house in The Ryedales in October.

Sherry Moore, 55, of The Ryedales, denied murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility during a hearing at Grimsby Crown Court.

She will be sentenced on 21 May at Hull Crown Court.

Mrs Atkinson's body was found shortly after 09:00 on 21 October after police received a call from concerned neighbours.

Image caption Police were alerted by calls from concerned neighbours

Det Ch Insp Alan Curtis said Moore was arrested after officers found her in her own house "with blood on her hands".

"Susan's tragic death devastated her family and shocked her friends and neighbours in this quiet Hull community," he added.

"Susan was a much-loved member of the community, who had spent the previous day doing voluntary work in the city with friends."