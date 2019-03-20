A man has been accused of trying to import a child sex doll from China into the UK.

A dummy was seized by customs at Stansted Airport on 15 October 2017.

Adam Cuthbertson, 27, from Hutton, East Yorkshire, appeared at Beverley Magistrates' Court.

He denied importing an indecent or obscene article, three counts of making indecent images of children, possessing extreme porn and a prohibited image of a child.

District Judge Fred Rutherford granted Mr Cuthbertson, of Hutton Balk, unconditional bail.

He is due to appear at Hull Crown Court on 17 April.