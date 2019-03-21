Image copyright Squire Family Image caption The University of Hull second year philosophy student was last seen sitting on a bench on Beverley Road

Police searching for missing Hull student Libby Squire have confirmed a body recovered from the Humber estuary is that of a woman.

Post-mortem tests on the body, which was found close to Spurn Point on Wednesday afternoon, are taking place.

Humberside Police said there had been no formal identification but "we have been in contact and informed those that needed to be made aware of the recovery".

Ms Squire was last seen on February 1.

The University of Hull philosophy student, aged 21 and originally from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, was seen just after midnight at the junction of Beverley Road and Haworth Street in Hull following a night out.

Image copyright Grimsby News & Pictures Image caption The body was taken to Grimsby docks after being found in the Humber estuary

Following the body find, Humberside Police said: "Formal identification is still yet to take place and we remain unable at this stage to confirm her identity."

On the night of her disappearance, detectives think Ms Squire got a taxi at the Welly Club music venue before arriving at her student house at about 23:30 GMT, where her mobile phone was found.

They do not believe she entered the house and have said her phone "has not provided any further insight as to her movements that night".

She was spotted on CCTV 10 minutes later near a bench on Beverley Road, where it is thought a motorist stopped to offer her help.