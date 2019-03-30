Image copyright Martin Dawes/Geograph Image caption Hundreds of people signed a petition against plans to move the caravans

Plans to relocate more than 100 caravans at risk of coastal erosion on to a golf course have been approved, despite hundreds of objections.

Far Grange Park and Golf Club in Skipsea will move 128 pitches from the holiday park to the nine hole course.

It has caused uproar from caravan owners who use the golf course, with more than 300 people opposing the move.

Park owners Bourne Leisure said it had a responsibility to move those at-risk pitches away from the cliff edge.

Addressing East Riding of Yorkshire Council planners, one resident said: "There is a great deal of unrest and a feeling that they're being disloyal to us really.

"All that we want is to go and follow what Far Grange have put on their brochures about a haven of contentment and peace.

"I can tell you there's a big black cloud hanging over Far Grange at the moment, essentially because of this."

The park owners said it had to provide alternative pitches

The application forms part of a "roll back" scheme where caravans deemed unsafe are placed elsewhere, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

A report put before the council said despite the worst affected caravans still being some 16m from the cliff edge, planning for roll back in advance is deemed a "sensible" approach in this case.

Bourne Leisure said it was looking into providing a replacement pitch and putt course.

But Lynne Smith, who pays £5,000 each year in site fees, said she had doubts about this promise.

"I don't know where they are actually going to re-locate this course because there's no green space left."