Image copyright Squire Family Image caption Libby Squire was a philosophy student at the University of Hull

Student Libby Squire has been remembered at a special church service where hundreds of flowers were preserved in her memory.

The 21-year-old's body was found in the Humber Estuary last Wednesday after going missing in Hull on 31 January.

Ms Squire was last seen on a bench on Beverley Road, where flowers and messages have since been left.

The flowers have been turned into potpourri after her family asked they did not go to waste.

Hull Community Church has collected more than 400 bunches of flowers from the bench area.

Minister Anne Dannerolle said they had been in contact with Ms Squire's parents, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, who had asked that the flowers not be left to fade.

Image copyright Hull Community Church Image caption The church and the community have created a memorial around the bench for the student

Ms Dannerolle said the potpourri was given to 160 people who attended the service, as well as Ms Squire's family and friends, and that anything left over would be handed out in the community.

"The response has been phenomenal. There has been this mass outpouring of love for Libby which has been wonderful to see," she said.

The church is now working with the family for a more permanent memorial to the student.

Image copyright Alex Moss Image caption Plans are in place for a more permanent memorial

Humberside Police have said Ms Squire's death is being treated as a homicide investigation.

On the night she disappeared, detectives believe the student got a taxi from the Welly Club to her home in Wellesley Avenue at about 23:30 GMT.

She was spotted 10 minutes later on CCTV near the bench on Beverley Road, close to the junction with Haworth Street, where it is thought a motorist stopped to offer her help.

Her body was recovered on Wednesday afternoon, close to Spurn Point, near Grimsby Docks.

