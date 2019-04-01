Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Barnaby Cooper worked in Humberside Police's customer services crime team

A former Humberside Police employee who had sex with a 13-year-old girl he had groomed has been jailed for eight years.

Barnaby Cooper, 40, who was based in the force's customer services crime team, sent the girl explicit messages and videos.

Cooper admitted nine child sex offences at Hull Crown Court.

The court heard he had sex with the girl on a number of occasions between August 2017 and March 2018.

He would buy her cigarettes in return for sex, which took place in his car, bedroom, a secluded field and Humber Bridge Country Park.

Prosecutor Charlotte Baines said: "[The girl] recalled that one minute it was like he was a brother and then one minute it was something that she did not like."

Cooper, of Steeton Avenue, Hull, began messaging the victim regularly when she was aged 10.

His crimes came to light after his girlfriend found indecent images and videos of the child on his laptop.

Miss Baines said that Cooper "admitted what he was doing was illegal as she was under age" in a police interview but he did not feel it was "that straightforward, as he felt it was consensual between them and he did not force her to do anything".

Defending, Stephen Robinson said Cooper was "genuinely remorseful and truly sorry".

He pleaded guilty to six counts of penetrative sexual activity with a child, causing a child to engage with sexual activity, sexual activity with a child and causing a child to watch a sexual activity.