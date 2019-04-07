Image caption More than 100 artists helped paint 22 homes in the Preston Road area of Hull

Graffiti artists have painted more than 20 homes earmarked for demolition.

More than 100 artists took part in the two-day event in the Preston Road area of Hull.

Fire chiefs said a similar event held in 2018 had led to a reduction in anti social behaviour and arson attacks.

Among the designs was a tribute to student Libby Squire whose body was found in the Humber estuary seven weeks after she went missing.

Image caption Among the works was a tribute to University of Hull student Libby Squire

Hull City Council provided 22 houses to organisers Bankside Gallery who arranged for designs to be created by artists including, Dilk, Penfold, Marcus Method, and Krek.

Dave Collingwood, manager of East Hull Fire Station, had previously said that the 2018 event had had a positive impact.

"We've seen a really significant decrease in not just the actual arson in the area but the anti-social behaviour as well," he said.

"For example in the Marfleet area we've seen around a 41% reduction, which is huge."

Image caption The homes have all been earmarked for demolition

Ollie Marshall, from Bankside Gallery, an arts collective in Hull, said the drop in anti-social behaviour was unexpected, but the graffiti projects had "put a lot of pride back into the area".

He added: "From speaking to people locally, they really love the fact that it's gone from grey to colour."

Image caption Artists from across the UK travelled to Hull to take part

Image caption The event was organised by the Bankside Gallery

