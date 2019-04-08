Two teenage girls have been arrested after reports a boy was sprayed in the face and genitals with antifreeze.

The girls, aged 16 and 15, were held on suspicion of assault in Hull on Sunday. Police said they were "helping us with our inquiries".

A video which was shared widely on social media appeared to show the boy being assaulted with the substance. Police have warned others not to share it.

He is being supported by officers.

Det Insp Simon Vickers, from Humberside Police, said: "We have also taken steps to have the videos removed and ask that they are not shared further, as to do so may be also be committing an offence."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.