Image caption Joe Smith's victim suffers from depression and anxiety and had attempted suicide, Hull Crown Court heard

A man who raped and sexually abused a three-year-old boy when he was a child has been jailed for two years and two months.

Joe Smith, 23, was 11 when he committed the crimes, which date back to 2006. He was reported to police in 2015.

He was sentenced at Hull Crown Court for six sex offences, including rape.

Smith, of Manor Road, Beeford, East Yorkshire, had initially denied the charges but later changed his plea to guilty.

Sentencing him, Judge Mark Bury said: "This happened a long time ago when you were a child. You were off the rails."

Neck was squeezed

Judge Bury said the victim "suffers from depression and anxiety" and had attempted suicide.

On one occasion, he was playing a computer game when his neck was squeezed to make him feel sick and he was abused.

Smith was told he would have been facing a 14-year jail term had he been an adult at the time of the attacks.

"You were only a child yourself," said Judge Bury. "You went on to get qualifications and have held down a job."

Smith was jailed for three counts of raping a child under 13 and three counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

He will be on the sex offenders register for 10 years.