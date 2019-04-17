Image caption Jayne Knott called for Leeds Bradford Airport to "change their security procedures" for people with medical needs

A woman with diabetes was "left in complete shock" after her medication was taken away by airport security staff and not returned.

Jayne Knott, from Hull, said she was rushed through "chaotic" security at Leeds Bradford Airport on 10 April and carried on unaware she was without her "life-dependent medications".

She said they were taken for scanning but not automatically given back.

The airport has apologised and said it would try to return the items.

Mrs Knott, who has type 1 diabetes, said she followed official advice and wore a special lanyard at the airport to show she had specific medical needs.

She said she went through security and boarded her flight to Cyprus without checking the insulin, pumps and a device to monitor blood sugar levels had been returned to her bag.

Image caption Mrs Knott said she was dependent on the drugs for her type 1 diabetes

Mrs Knott said she was "always so careful" about keeping her medication on her and had "never left anything behind before".

"I really feel like not flying abroad again because of what's happened unless the airport security staff do something to change their procedures to allow additional time for us to go through and explain the situation with regards to the equipment that can't be scanned," she said.

Leeds Bradford Airport said it would review its procedures "when dealing with passengers travelling with medical equipment".

"Therefore we would like to apologise to Mrs Knott for any inconvenience caused and have also been in direct contact with Mrs Knott to try and reunite her with the medical equipment," it added.