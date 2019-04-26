Image caption Police are searching the path in a village near Grimsby

A body part found on a village path is part of a human lower leg and foot, police have confirmed.

The discovery was made by a woman walking her dog on the Peaks Parkway Path in Grimsby, North East Lincolnshire on Thursday morning.

Det Insp Rhodri Troake, of Humberside Police, said the body part had been "forensically examined".

Further examinations and analysis will be carried out to try to confirm the victim's identity, he said.

Det Insp Troake said: "While we are still in the very early stages of the investigation, we can confirm it is human and is a small section of a lower leg and foot.

"Numerous enquiries are being carried out as part of the investigation to determine what events may have occurred prior to this incident, how the body part came to be on the path and also the length of time it may have been in situ in the area."

The scene, in New Waltham, on the outskirts of Grimsby, will be cordoned off for the next few days, he added.

Officers have asked anyone with information to contact the force.

Searches are also being carried out on the footpath that runs from the Low Farm roundabout on the A16 to Station Road, in the centre of the village.

A diving team is also expected to search Buck Beck, a nearby stream.

The search on Thursday had concentrated mainly on a nearby patch of waste ground.

Image caption The part of a human leg and foot was found on Thursday by a dog walker

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.