Image copyright Google Image caption Humberside Police was the only force in England and Wales to be rated inadequate in 2015

A police force has been rated "good" for the first time in its history.

Humberside Police was once the only force to be rated "inadequate" by HM Inspectorate of Constabulary, Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS).

The watchdog's latest report found the force had improved its effectiveness and efficiency.

Inspectors praised an increase in the number of police officers and the force's "performance in keeping people safe and reducing crime".

The force was rated as inadequate in 2015 and Chief Constable Lee Freeman described the fresh report as a "massive turnaround".

"That doesn't mean that we are complacent," he said.

"It absolutely means that this is just a start for us, but it will give our staff and I hope most importantly communities confidence that we are on the right track".

Inspectors found the force was good at "preventing crime and tackling anti-social behaviour" and had improved its investigation of crime and the protection of vulnerable people.

Good relationships with other organisations had been built and "queue busting" techniques to improve the handling of calls to its emergency numbers had been adopted, it said.

Police and Crime Commissioner Keith Hunter said the findings were a "landmark accomplishment".

"It illustrates the huge amount of effort the staff and officers have put into transforming the performance of the force over the last couple of years."