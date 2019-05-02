Stanley Metcalf: Man in court over pellet gun death
A man has appeared in court in connection with the death of a six-year-old boy, who was shot at a house near Hull.
Stanley Metcalf died in hospital after being hit in the abdomen by a pellet from an airgun in Sproatley on 26 July.
Albert Grannon, 77, has been charged with manslaughter and the possession of a firearm without a certificate.
Mr Grannon, of Church Lane, Sproatley, was released on bail by Hull Magistrates' Court.
He will appear before Hull Crown Court in June.
Last year, a coroner's inquest heard that Stanley was visiting family at the time of the incident.
Hull Coroner's Court was told a post-mortem examination had revealed the cause of death as "an airgun projectile wound to the abdomen".