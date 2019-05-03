Image caption Police extensively searched around the path in a village near Grimsby

A foot found in a village on the outskirts of Grimsby was female and likely to have been deliberately dismembered, police have revealed.

The discovery was made by a woman walking her dog on the Peaks Parkway Path in New Waltham, North East Lincolnshire, last month.

Det Ch Insp Al Curtis said pathologists believed the foot had been dismembered in the past year.

The woman was over the age of 16 and about 5ft 2in (1.6m) tall, he said.

Extensive searches of the area have been carried out after the body part was found on a path, near the old railway track at Louth Road, at about 06:45 BST on 25 April.

Image caption The part of a human leg and foot was found by a dog walker

Det Ch Insp Curtis, of Humberside Police, said: "Forensic specialists are continuing to assist us with further examination of the foot and small section of lower leg to help establish the circumstances of how it came to be found in the area."

Further searches could yet be made and these were preliminary pathological findings and "we cannot rule anything out", he said.

The force was looking at reports of missing people, he added.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.

