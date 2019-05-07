Image caption Police cordoned off a house in Worlaby, North Lincolnshire, on Monday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of a woman in a North Lincolnshire village.

Police issued an appeal to find Ian Hamer after the woman's body was found on Main Street, Worlaby.

Officers were called to a house "after a report of concern for the woman's safety" at about 12:45 BST on Monday.

Det Ch Insp Chris Calvert thanked the public for their help in locating 53-year-old Mr Hamer.

"Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death, however at this stage it is thought to be suspicious," said Mr Calvert.

"A scene guard remains in place to enable detectives to carry out their investigations.

"The woman's family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time - our thoughts remain with them."

