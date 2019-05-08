Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Joanne Hamer was found dead by police officers in the village of Worlaby

A woman found dead in a North Lincolnshire village has been named.

The body of Joanne Hamer, 48, was found at a house on Main Street, Worlaby on Monday.

Humberside Police said officers were called to the property at about 12:45 BST "after a report of concern for the woman's safety".

Det Ch Insp Christine Calvert said a 53-year-old man arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

She added: "I understand this incident will be concerning to the local community, however I want to offer my assurance we are treating this as a priority."

Image caption Police cordoned off a house in Worlaby, North Lincolnshire, on Monday

