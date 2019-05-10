Image copyright Facebook Image caption Pawel Relowicz appeared before Hull Magistrates' Court

A man arrested in connection with the disappearance of Hull student Libby Squire has appeared in court charged with a further unrelated offence.

Pawel Relowicz, of Raglan Street, Hull, denied a single charge of voyeurism when he appeared at Hull Crown Court. The allegation dates to February 2018.

The 24-year-old also denies 12 other offences including burglary and outraging public decency.

A new trial date has been set for 12 August at Sheffield Crown Court.

He has been remanded in custody and no application for bail was made.

Mr Relowicz was arrested on suspicion of abduction on 6 February in connection with Miss Squire's disappearance, he has not been charged but police previously said he "remains under investigation".

The charges