Image caption Jurors heard Jacek Ronczko had reported two crimes to police in May last year

A man has been cleared of trying to petrol bomb a police station.

Jacek Ronczko, 30, was accused of entering the Clough Road police station in Hull with a bottle of petrol and trying to set it alight.

He was cleared of attempted arson with intent to endanger life but convicted of having an article with intent to destroy or damage property so as to endanger life.

Ronczko has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced at a later date.

He had denied both charges.

During the trial at Hull Crown Court, jurors were told witnesses had heard "unusual" shouting in the police station foyer at about 08:20 GMT on 7 November 2018, and could "smell fumes".

The court heard Ronczko, of May Street, Hull, threw the glass vodka bottle containing petrol at the front desk, before being wrestled to the ground and restrained by officers.

Jurors were told the Polish national was "angry" because the force took no further action over two crimes he reported to police in May 2018, including one of a burglary at his property.

Ronczko told the court he was "seeking help" from officers and that he wanted only to "scare" and "draw attention" to himself.