A man is to go on trial accused of displaying neo-Nazi stickers and stirring up racial hatred.

Nathan Worrell, 46, from Grimsby, is charged with 11 race hate offences.

They relate to a number of stickers being posted in the North East Lincolnshire town between October 2017 and January 2018.

The stickers are alleged to bear Nazi insignia with captions including "White Pride: Combat 18 in the area" and "Diversity is white genocide".

Mr Worrell, of Scott Close, Grimsby, is also accused of possessing and distributing material with the words "Refugees not Welcome" and a number of other stickers featuring the SS imagery with the caption "Multiculturalism is genocide".

He faces five counts of publishing or distributing written material with intent to stir up racial hatred and six counts of possession of racially inflammatory material.

The trial is due to start on 29 July at Grimsby Crown Court.