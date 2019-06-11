Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Simon Fowler, Michael Colley, Tyreese Williams (top row) Connor Heath, Richard Whitehead and Andrew Shingler (bottom) were among those who admitted affray

Twenty-five men have been given football banning orders after violence erupted at a match between Grimsby Town and Port Vale.

One man, Simon Fowler, of Birks Street, Stoke-on-Trent, was jailed for 12 months after admitting affray.

Sheffield Crown Court heard it was "in light of his appalling record of previous football-related violence".

Judge Roger Thomas warned the others he "wouldn't hesitate" to send them to prison if they caused further trouble.

The remainder all received three-year football banning orders and suspended jail sentences for a variety of offences, including violent disorder and affray.

'Terrified families'

Violence erupted at Blundell Park in March 2018 after Grimsby scored an equaliser in the final minute of the game and Port Vale fans spilled on to the pitch.

Both sets of fans exchanged threats and abuse, jostling with stewards.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Trouble started inside Blundell Park before spilling out on to the surrounding streets

According to Humberside Police, some Port Vale fans then entered an area separating the two sets of supporters, before spilling on to the street outside the ground, where a number of altercations took place.

Supt Dave Hall, from the force, said: "One of the safety officers in the ground that day described it as the worst disorder he had seen in nine years and terrified families were calling 999 from the stands.

"This isn't the behaviour of a true football supporter and I am delighted that those who were involved are now being punished for their actions."

"This kind of behaviour won't be tolerated on our patch," he added.

Sentences

Simon Fowler, of Birks Street, Stoke-on-Trent, jailed for 12 months for affray and given a six-year banning order

Richard Brownsword, 46, of Moorland View, Stoke-on-Trent, was found guilty of affray following a trial. He was given a 10 month prison sentence suspended for 12 months

The following were all given a 10 month prison sentence suspended for 12 months after admitting violent disorder

Jack Ratcliffe, 23, of Albemarie Road, Newcastle-under-Lyme

Matthew Mangham, 22, of Crossley Road, Stoke-on-Trent

Nathan Billings, 33, of Argyll Road, Stoke-on-Trent

John Smith, 29, of Stanier Street, Stoke-on-Trent

Jack Heeks, 26, of Leonard Street, Stoke-on-Trent

Ryan Rafferty, 25, of Walley Street, Stoke-on-Trent

Andrew Johnson, 45, of Fegg Hayes Road, Stoke-on-Trent

The following were all given an eight month prison sentence suspended for 12 months after admitting affray

Tyreese Williams, 18, of King William Street, Stoke-on-Trent

Michael Colley, 45, of Pensford Grove, Stoke-on-Trent

Jack Robertson, 26, of Maryhill Close, Kidsgrove, Stoke-on-Trent

Connor Heath, 24, of Lyndhurst Street, Stoke-on-Trent

James Moss, 20, Clandon Avenue, Stoke-on-Trent

Andrew Shingler, 37, of Wenger Crescent, Stoke-on-Trent

Richard Whitehead, 52, of Smithyfield Road, Stoke-on-Trent

Robert Mace, 51, of Fell Street, Stoke-on-Trent

Thomas Otter, 23, of Riley Avenue, Stoke-on-Trent

The following were all given a two month prison sentence suspended for 12 months after admitting using threatening words or behaviour

Darren Underhill, 53, of Carlton Avenue, Stoke-on-Trent

Gareth Jones, 49, of Federation Road, Stoke-on-Trent

David Coupe, 30, of Albert Terrace, Newcastle-under-Lyme

Thomas Robertson, 32, of Weston Street, Stoke-on-Trent

Steve Taylor, 33, of Kutton Lane, Newcastle-under-Lyme

Daniel Bryant, 44, of Hawkins Grove, Grimsby

Liam Barley, 23, of Haven Avenue, Stoke-on-Trent

