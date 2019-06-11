Banning orders for 25 fans after Grimsby - Port Vale match
Twenty-five men have been given football banning orders after violence erupted at a match between Grimsby Town and Port Vale.
One man, Simon Fowler, of Birks Street, Stoke-on-Trent, was jailed for 12 months after admitting affray.
Sheffield Crown Court heard it was "in light of his appalling record of previous football-related violence".
Judge Roger Thomas warned the others he "wouldn't hesitate" to send them to prison if they caused further trouble.
The remainder all received three-year football banning orders and suspended jail sentences for a variety of offences, including violent disorder and affray.
'Terrified families'
Violence erupted at Blundell Park in March 2018 after Grimsby scored an equaliser in the final minute of the game and Port Vale fans spilled on to the pitch.
Both sets of fans exchanged threats and abuse, jostling with stewards.
According to Humberside Police, some Port Vale fans then entered an area separating the two sets of supporters, before spilling on to the street outside the ground, where a number of altercations took place.
Supt Dave Hall, from the force, said: "One of the safety officers in the ground that day described it as the worst disorder he had seen in nine years and terrified families were calling 999 from the stands.
"This isn't the behaviour of a true football supporter and I am delighted that those who were involved are now being punished for their actions."
"This kind of behaviour won't be tolerated on our patch," he added.
Sentences
- Simon Fowler, of Birks Street, Stoke-on-Trent, jailed for 12 months for affray and given a six-year banning order
- Richard Brownsword, 46, of Moorland View, Stoke-on-Trent, was found guilty of affray following a trial. He was given a 10 month prison sentence suspended for 12 months
The following were all given a 10 month prison sentence suspended for 12 months after admitting violent disorder
- Jack Ratcliffe, 23, of Albemarie Road, Newcastle-under-Lyme
- Matthew Mangham, 22, of Crossley Road, Stoke-on-Trent
- Nathan Billings, 33, of Argyll Road, Stoke-on-Trent
- John Smith, 29, of Stanier Street, Stoke-on-Trent
- Jack Heeks, 26, of Leonard Street, Stoke-on-Trent
- Ryan Rafferty, 25, of Walley Street, Stoke-on-Trent
- Andrew Johnson, 45, of Fegg Hayes Road, Stoke-on-Trent
The following were all given an eight month prison sentence suspended for 12 months after admitting affray
- Tyreese Williams, 18, of King William Street, Stoke-on-Trent
- Michael Colley, 45, of Pensford Grove, Stoke-on-Trent
- Jack Robertson, 26, of Maryhill Close, Kidsgrove, Stoke-on-Trent
- Connor Heath, 24, of Lyndhurst Street, Stoke-on-Trent
- James Moss, 20, Clandon Avenue, Stoke-on-Trent
- Andrew Shingler, 37, of Wenger Crescent, Stoke-on-Trent
- Richard Whitehead, 52, of Smithyfield Road, Stoke-on-Trent
- Robert Mace, 51, of Fell Street, Stoke-on-Trent
- Thomas Otter, 23, of Riley Avenue, Stoke-on-Trent
The following were all given a two month prison sentence suspended for 12 months after admitting using threatening words or behaviour
- Darren Underhill, 53, of Carlton Avenue, Stoke-on-Trent
- Gareth Jones, 49, of Federation Road, Stoke-on-Trent
- David Coupe, 30, of Albert Terrace, Newcastle-under-Lyme
- Thomas Robertson, 32, of Weston Street, Stoke-on-Trent
- Steve Taylor, 33, of Kutton Lane, Newcastle-under-Lyme
- Daniel Bryant, 44, of Hawkins Grove, Grimsby
- Liam Barley, 23, of Haven Avenue, Stoke-on-Trent
