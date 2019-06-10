Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Stanley Metcalf died after being hit in the abdomen by a pellet from a gun

A man has admitted killing his six-year-old great-grandson who was shot with an air rifle.

Stanley Metcalf died in hospital after being hit in the abdomen by a pellet from the gun in Sproatley, near Hull, on 26 July.

Albert Grannon, of Church Lane, Sproatley, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Hull Crown Court.

The 78-year-old also admitted possessing an air rifle without holding a firearms certificate.

Grannon listened to the proceedings through a headset. The case was adjourned for sentencing.