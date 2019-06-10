Stanley Metcalf: Great-grandfather admits airgun killing
- 10 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has admitted killing his six-year-old great-grandson who was shot with an air rifle.
Stanley Metcalf died in hospital after being hit in the abdomen by a pellet from the gun in Sproatley, near Hull, on 26 July.
Albert Grannon, of Church Lane, Sproatley, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Hull Crown Court.
The 78-year-old also admitted possessing an air rifle without holding a firearms certificate.
Grannon listened to the proceedings through a headset. The case was adjourned for sentencing.