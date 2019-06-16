Image caption A number of vehicles were damaged in the school car park in a hammer attack on Thursday

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hammer attack on vehicles in a school car park.

A number of staff cars were damaged at Tollbar Academy, Grimsby, on Thursday by two masked moped riders.

Police said a number of items "linked to the incident" have also been recovered.

The school had initially criticised police, saying officers had failed to attend the incident following a 999 call.

In a statement, Ch Supt Darren Wildbore, from Humberside Police, said that officers had arrived in the area "within eight minutes of the call".

"The officers, who were from our Specialist Operations Unit, were immediately deployed by the Force Control Room and advised of the circumstances," he said.

"They carried out a thorough search of the local area to try and locate the suspects, as they had already left the school premises, and to ensure the area was safe and there was no further threat or danger."