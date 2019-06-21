Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The charity said the snake was the third to be found at the same location over the past two weeks

Snakes found in a lay-by were probably dumped months earlier, the RSPCA said.

The charity was called to King's Causeway, Swinefleet, Goole. East Yorkshire, on Monday after a python was found in a "very poor condition".

"[It] was cold, lethargic, extremely thin, passing blood and showing signs of sepsis," animal collection officer Leanne Honess-Heather said.

The snake, which was later put to sleep, was the third to be found at the same location over the past two weeks.

"All three snakes were loose - rather than in a vivarium or box - when they were found and were probably dumped at the same time but discovered separately," Ms Honess-Heather said.

"In the vet's opinion this snake would have to have been outside for a considerable number of months to get to the condition it was found in.

"It seems very likely that the snake was seriously neglected prior to being abandoned," she said.

"Abandoning a reptile or releasing unwanted exotic pets into the wild is cruel and illegal. Most exotic animals kept as pets are unlikely to be able to survive in the wild in Britain."

The charity is appealing for information to trace those responsible.