Image caption Firefighters rescued the four-year-old girl from an upstairs bedroom

A four-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after being rescued by firefighters from a burning house.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus rescued the child from an upstairs bedroom in the property in Oldstead Avenue, Hull, just after 11:00 BST.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said the girl's mother, who had escaped from the house before fire engines arrived, was also taken to hospital.

The pair are suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation.

A fire service spokesman said their medical condition was "unknown".

