Image copyright Neil Holmes Photography Image caption The dig is due to take four months before construction work begins on a visitor centre

An archaeological dig has begun at Hull Minster ahead of a £3.9m project to build a new visitor centre.

Workers will excavate, record and reinter human remains in the crypt over the next 16 weeks.

They will also look at the structural remains on the site, including brick-built foundations which may date back to the 14th Century.

The project's lead called the work an "extraordinary opportunity to further examine these early structures".

Image copyright BAUMAN LYONS & BLOCVISUAL Image caption The visitor centre will be built on the side of the 700-year-old church

Humber Field Archaeology will record its findings before the construction begins, ensuring work does not affect the early foundations.

It is hoped the visitor centre will open to the public in 2021.

Project manager Ken Steedman said: "The present work provides an extraordinary opportunity to further examine these early structures and to more fully establish their date, survival and extent.

"There's the potential to contribute a great deal to knowledge of the history and development of this important church, a Grade I-listed building of national significance."

Hull Minster

The church was built in the 1300s, replacing an earlier chapel, after King Edward I granted the former settlement of Wyke a Royal Charter and renamed it Kings Town upon Hull

It is the oldest brick-built building in the city

Anti-slavery campaigner William Wilberforce was baptised in the church's font

During World War One, the church was saved from bombing on 7 June 1915 due to a change in wind direction

In World War Two, the church was briefly used as an air raid shelter

