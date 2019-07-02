Image caption Albert Grannon shot his great-grandson Stanley Metcalf with an air rifle

A man who shot dead his six-year-old great-grandson with an air rifle has been jailed for three years.

Stanley Metcalf died in hospital after being hit in the abdomen by a pellet at Sproatley, near Hull, on 26 July.

Albert Grannon, of Church Lane, Sproatley, had pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court.

After Grannon had pulled the trigger on the adapted weapon, the boy told the 78-year-old: "You shot me grandad."

He admitted possessing an air rifle without holding a firearms certificate, along with the charge of manslaughter by gross negligence.

The youngster was shot by Grannon from a few feet away at a family gathering at the pensioner's house, prosecutor John Elvidge QC told the court.

The prosecutor said that the defendant had a habit of keeping the adapted air rifle loaded in a cupboard to shoot vermin.

Image caption The boy was shot in the abdomen with the air rifle, but died later from the injuries

The judge Mr Justice Lavender told Grannon: "You ended a young life and you brought lifelong grief and misery to his parents and to the whole of his family."

He said: "What you did was obviously a very dangerous thing to do. Why on Earth did you do it?"

Grannon showed no emotion as he stood to be sentenced.

The court heard how Stanley's extended family had been split by the incident and some relatives sat in the court itself while others were in the overhanging public gallery.

Many were in tears as the sentence was passed.

As he was taken down, one woman shouted from the balcony: "Love you Dad."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk