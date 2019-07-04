Humberside

Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of raping teenager

  • 4 July 2019

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of raping another teenage boy.

The teenager, from Grimsby, North East Lincolnshire, was taken into custody on Friday and later bailed to a date in late July, police said.

The victim, also a teenager, is said to be being supported by specialist officers.

Officers said their inquiries were ongoing.

