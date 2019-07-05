Image copyright Google Image caption One of the emergency workers was tackling a blaze in Hull when he was assaulted

Two men have been charged after four emergency service workers were attacked in Hull.

A firefighter attending a call out suffered facial injuries in a disturbance on Bacheler Street on Wednesday, shortly before 20:30 BST.

Three police officers were also attacked after being called to the scene.

The men have been charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Nicholas Edgar, 44, of Park Street, and Lloyd Grouse, 47, of Bacheler Street, have been bailed and are due before the city's magistrates' court at a later date.

Mr Edgar has also been charged with two counts of theft in relation to unrelated incidents.