Fisherman search off Yorkshire coast after man falls overboard
- 5 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A search is under way for a fisherman who has fallen overboard off the East Yorkshire coast.
The alarm was raised just after 11:00 BST by a fisherman who said his friend had fallen overboard after their vessel broke down off Tunstall in Holderness.
He threw a life ring into the sea and set off a flare.
More than a dozen fishing boats have been assisting the search after responding to the HM Coastguard Mayday Relay broadcast.