Image caption The man fell after the vessel broke down a mile off Tunstall

A search is under way for a fisherman who has fallen overboard off the East Yorkshire coast.

The alarm was raised just after 11:00 BST by a fisherman who said his friend had fallen overboard after their vessel broke down off Tunstall in Holderness.

He threw a life ring into the sea and set off a flare.

More than a dozen fishing boats have been assisting the search after responding to the HM Coastguard Mayday Relay broadcast.