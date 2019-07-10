Image copyright ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN/AFP/Getty Images Image caption Michelangelo - A Different View has already been on show at the Beurs van Berlage in Amsterdam

Art lovers will be able to experience Michelangelo's genius up close at an exhibition in Hull.

Hull Minster is to host Michelangelo - A Different View, which allows visitors to view the Florentine master's Sistine Chapel frescos at ground level.

The exhibition, which starts in October, has been created from high-resolution versions of photographs of the frescos taken in the 1990s.

Its creators said they wanted to bring the frescos "down from the ceiling".

Image copyright E4Y Image caption The exhibition features reproductions of Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel frescos

The concept for the free exhibition, which see the images transferred on to special fabric display panels, came from producers Thomas Ebel and Christina Marotzke, of German company E4Y.

They sought a way of making the artwork more accessible to the general public, so people did not have to admire it some 22 metres above their heads in the Vatican City.

"[It[ gives visitors an otherwise impossible close-up view of Michelangelo's brushwork," they said.

Image copyright Solent News & Photo Agency Image caption The exhibition is currently on show in Winchester

Bishop Frank White, interim Minister of Hull Minster, said: "It's a very great privilege for Hull Minster to host an exhibition of such celebrated artwork, which can usually only be viewed in Rome.

"It's also wonderful that a building as ancient as the Minster is able to host an exhibition of paintings which hold a timeless and universal appeal."

The exhibition, which is currently showing in Winchester, runs from 8 October to 18 November.

It previously toured parts of Europe, including Copenhagen, Prague and Amsterdam.

Michelangelo

Image copyright E4Y

In 1508 Pope Julius II commissioned sculptor and painter Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni to paint the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel

The artist spent four years on scaffolding under the vaulted ceiling creating the Renaissance masterpiece

The artwork is peopled with more than 300 characters from the Bible

It was completed in 1512 and is now seen by four million visitors each year

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.