Two people have been arrested following an attack on a woman which police are treating as a homophobic hate crime.

Officers began investigating after pictures of an injured woman from Hull appeared on social media.

Humberside Police confirmed an 18-year-old woman had been hurt on Swannage Walk on Sunday.

The force said a woman, 21, and a 16-year-old girl had been arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm.

The 21-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled drug.

Both remain in custody.

A force spokesperson said the victim sustained facial injuries which required hospital treatment and confirmed it was being investigated as a hate crime.

