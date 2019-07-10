Two held over suspected homophobic hate crime assault
Two people have been arrested following an attack on a woman which police are treating as a homophobic hate crime.
Officers began investigating after pictures of an injured woman from Hull appeared on social media.
Humberside Police confirmed an 18-year-old woman had been hurt on Swannage Walk on Sunday.
The force said a woman, 21, and a 16-year-old girl had been arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm.
The 21-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled drug.
Both remain in custody.
A force spokesperson said the victim sustained facial injuries which required hospital treatment and confirmed it was being investigated as a hate crime.
