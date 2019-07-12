Image copyright Google Image caption The cyclist was struck by a car on Fortune Close in Hull

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and dangerous driving after a cyclist was hurt in a crash with a car.

Humberside Police said a car followed the cyclist from Acton Close to Bellfield Avenue in Hull prior to the collision on Fortune Close shortly after midnight.

The victim suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Officers have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.