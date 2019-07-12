Attempted murder arrest over cyclist hurt in Hull car crash
- 12 July 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and dangerous driving after a cyclist was hurt in a crash with a car.
Humberside Police said a car followed the cyclist from Acton Close to Bellfield Avenue in Hull prior to the collision on Fortune Close shortly after midnight.
The victim suffered minor injuries in the crash.
Officers have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.