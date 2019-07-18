Image caption The garden features artwork made by Stanley Metcalf's classmates

A memorial garden has been opened at the school attended by a six-year-old boy who was shot dead by his great-grandfather.

Stanley Metcalf died after being hit by an air gun pellet at Sproatley, near Hull, last July.

Albert Grannon, 78, was jailed for three years earlier this month after admitting manslaughter.

The Peace Garden at St Mary Queen of Martyrs primary school in Hull features artwork made by Stanley's classmates.

Stanley's mother Jenny Dees said the garden had helped her and his twin sister Elsie deal with his death.

"For me and Elsie coming to school in the morning was so difficult," she said.

"We used to come with our heads down. We didn't want to come. We didn't want to be anywhere, we didn't really speak to anybody.

"As time's gone on and this has been developing it's made us want to come. It's made us want to be around people."

Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Stanley was shot by his great-grandfather in July 2018

One of Stanley's classmates, Katie, said she thought he would "like everything in the garden".

"I just really miss him," she said. "Everyday I have something sad to think about Stanley and something happy to think about Stanley. So today the happy thing is we open the Peace Garden."

Sheffield Crown Court heard the youngster was shot in the abdomen by his great-grandfather from a few feet away at a family gathering at the pensioner's house.

Ms Dees said Grannon had never apologised for killing Stanley.

