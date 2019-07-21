Newcastle and Hull Pride: Cities celebrate diversity
Colourful crowds have come together in Hull and Newcastle for the annual Pride events.
Parades snaked through the cities on Saturday to mark the the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots.
In Newcastle, heavy rain fell as people gathered at Haymarket ahead of a noon march while the weather stayed largely dry for the Queens Gardens celebrations in Hull.
Spice Girl Mel C was due to be one of the headline acts in Hull but pulled out hours before taking to the stage.
The singer posted on Twitter that she was "gutted to cancel" but had a throat infection.
Newcastle's Northern Pride continues all weekend with revellers due to return for a third day of celebrations.
All pictures subject to copyright