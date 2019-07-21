Image caption A cast of colourful characters took part in the Northern Pride march through Newcastle city centre

Colourful crowds have come together in Hull and Newcastle for the annual Pride events.

Parades snaked through the cities on Saturday to mark the the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots.

In Newcastle, heavy rain fell as people gathered at Haymarket ahead of a noon march while the weather stayed largely dry for the Queens Gardens celebrations in Hull.

Image copyright @J_Hussain05 Image caption The events celebrate and honour those who have fought for LGBTQ rights over the years

Image copyright @LindaMorEHRed Image caption One of the revellers channelled their inner Patsy to dress up as Joanna Lumley's Absolutely Fabulous character

Spice Girl Mel C was due to be one of the headline acts in Hull but pulled out hours before taking to the stage.

The singer posted on Twitter that she was "gutted to cancel" but had a throat infection.

Newcastle's Northern Pride continues all weekend with revellers due to return for a third day of celebrations.

Image copyright @LindaMorEHRed Image caption Organisers of Pride in Hull said this year's event was "bigger, brighter, bolder than ever"

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Officers from Northumbria Police showed their support for the Pride participants

Image copyright @Hullbhoy Image caption Pride in Hull has cemented its status as one of the city's most iconic events, organisers said

