Image copyright Neil Holmes Image caption The multi-stage festival at Hull's waterfront highlights emerging talent

A music festival will ditch single-use plastic, and one of its stages will be solar-powered.

Humber Street Sesh in Hull, a festival for emerging talent, is expected to attract a crowd of more than 30,000 people.

Two hundred acts will perform on 14 stages around Hull's waterfront and marina over two days in August.

At last year's event, about 38,000 plastic water bottles were discarded at the festival, said organisers.

The festival's announcement came as the Marine Conservation Society said the amount of litter being dumped on the East and North Yorkshire coasts had gone up by about a fifth since last year.

The society said single-use plastics were a particular problem.

Free water stations and multi-use water bottles will be available across the site.

The Youth Stage will be solar-powered.

The event's food stallholders are being encouraged to use compostable food packaging and recyclable cups.

Dave Mays, a festival director, said: "The Sesh continues to get bigger and better each year, but we want it to grow sustainably in more ways than one."

The event is on 2 and 3 August.

