Image caption The fisherman was reported missing after he went into the sea from a boat near Tunstall

The body of a man found in the sea 25 miles off the Yorkshire coast has been confirmed as that of a missing fisherman.

Peter Mosley, 37, from Withernsea, East Yorkshire, was reported missing after he went into the sea from a boat near Tunstall on 5 July.

A boat crew found a body in the sea about 25 miles from Bridlington on Wednesday.

Humberside Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

The force said his family was being supported by officers and had asked for privacy.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.