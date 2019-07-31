Image caption Police said the unit in Scunthorpe had been turned into a "professional cannabis grow"

More than 15,000 cannabis plants with a street value estimated up to £4m have been found at an industrial unit in North East Lincolnshire.

Detectives said the unit on Park Farm Road in Scunthorpe had been converted into a "professional cannabis grow".

Two men, aged 29 and 48, have been arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug.

A third man, aged 50, has been arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug.

Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Three men have been arrested in connection with the find

Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Along with the plants, officers seized various equipment

Police said the plants were in various stages of cultivation and along with the equipment had been removed for destruction.