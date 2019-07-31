Scunthorpe cannabis farm worth £4m uncovered
More than 15,000 cannabis plants with a street value estimated up to £4m have been found at an industrial unit in North East Lincolnshire.
Detectives said the unit on Park Farm Road in Scunthorpe had been converted into a "professional cannabis grow".
Two men, aged 29 and 48, have been arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug.
A third man, aged 50, has been arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug.
Police said the plants were in various stages of cultivation and along with the equipment had been removed for destruction.