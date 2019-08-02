Image caption The points were installed in parking bays at Hessle Town Hall, partly funded by the town council

Drivers of electric cars are abusing council staff with so-called "charge rage", it is claimed.

They are said to be shouting at non-electric vehicle (EV) drivers using parking bays at Hessle Town Hall.

Two electric vehicle charging points have now been taken out of use because of the spats.

East Riding Liberal Democrat councillor David Nolan said some EV users had been taking advantage of the charging facilities.

He said: "The town hall has limited car parking, and signs say it is reserved for users of the town hall.

"The facility is now being abused. EV drivers are treating the bays as all-day parking, irrespective of whether they are using the town hall."

Image copyright Hessle Lib Dems Image caption The charging pods in the bays have now been disconnected

Mr Nolan said: "One driver was observed plugging his vehicle in the morning and then caught the bus into Hull. Another turns up at 7.30am, plugs his car in and leaves it there until after work.

"The facility is only intended to be used as a 'top-up', not for continuous 24 hours charging."

The points were installed in parking bays in 2013, partly funded by the town council.

The bays with chargers are not reserved for EV users only, but town hall staff are objecting to non-electric cars being parked in those bays.

The town council voted on 17 July to turn off the charging pods to save council staff from being abused, and asked East Riding Council to move them to another location.

East Riding District Council said moving the points would cost nearly £10,000, and asked Hessle Town Council to contribute.