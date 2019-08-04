Image copyright Hull: Yorkshire's Maritime City Image caption Crowds gathered on the quayside to watch the historic fishing trawler being moved

Large crowds turned out to watch a historic fishing trawler being moved for the first time in 20 years, from its home on the River Hull.

Arctic Corsair, Hull's last sidewinder trawler, travelled a short distance to Alexandra Dock where it will undergo restoration work.

It will then be the centrepiece of a new maritime attraction to be built on a former shipyard in the city centre.

One former crew member said seeing the vessel move brought back many memories.

Pete Forytaz, who works as a volunteer, said he was thrilled.

"Now she has moved to Alexandra Dock, I'm looking forward to the next stage of the project.

"The day when she returns to the River Hull to take her place in the North End Shipyard will be a beautiful sight."

Hundreds of artefacts, including crockery, posters, books and magazines, have being recorded, logged and placed in storage, ahead of becoming part of a new visitor display.

The Arctic Corsair, which opened as a visitor attraction in 1999, was caught up in the Cod Wars with Iceland in the 1970s.

It also broke a record for landing the most cod and haddock caught in the White Sea in 1973, according to National Historic Ships UK.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.