A doctor has appeared in court accused of administering a noxious substance to a woman.

Hossam Metwally, 58, of Laceby Road, Grimsby, is also charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm.

He did not enter a plea and was granted conditional bail by a judge at Grimsby Crown Court.

The doctor, an anaesthetist and chronic pain specialist at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust, will stand trial in February.

