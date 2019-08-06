Image caption Police were called to Charles Brady Court in Hull on Sunday morning

A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a man who was found seriously injured in the doorway of a sheltered housing flat.

Officers found 58-year-old Andy Webb unconscious at Charles Brady Court on Diadem Grove in Hull on Sunday morning.

He was taken to hospital where he later died of a head injury, police said.

Tony Barber, 34, of Littleham Close in Hull will appear before Hull Magistrates' Court later charged with Mr Webb's murder.

