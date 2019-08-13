Image copyright Geograph/JThomas Image caption The Grade-II listed toilets are far from bog standard

A public toilet in Hull has made a list of the top 500 travel experiences in the UK.

The public conveniences were included along with destinations such as Stonehenge and the Giant's Causeway.

Spending a penny at Victoria Pier's public toilet is one of Lonely Planet's 500 "unmissable experiences and hidden gems"

The Grade II-listed toilet block has been described as "elegant" and "well designed" by Historic England.

There are 37 Yorkshire entries on the list, including landmarks such as York Minster, Robin Hood's Bay and the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

But the public conveniences in Hull are the only toilets to make the travel guide company's new list, coming in at number 483.

Art Nouveau features

Tom Hall, editorial director at Lonely Planet, described the toilet as his "personal favourite" entry.

"They are very beautiful and very notable," he said.

"We are very passionate about all aspects of travel right from the very grandiose to the slightly quirky."

The toilet block, which dates back to 1926, was built near the Humber ferry crossing, linking Hull and Lincolnshire.

The building is considered of architectural interest due to its Edwardian style and Art Nouveau features.

According to the Historic England website, the decision to provide facilities for both ladies and gentlemen reflected "changes in the social status of women".

Image copyright Geograph/Chris Morgan Image caption Poetry can sometimes be seen hanging above the urinals

And BuzzFeed says tourists from New Zealand, Australia, Poland, the US, Japan and Russia have been to visit the toilets.

Tourism body Welcome to Yorkshire said it was "fantastic" that so many Yorkshire locations had made the Lonely Planet list.

