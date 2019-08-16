Image copyright Cook, Welton & Gemmell Archive Image caption As well as fishing trawlers, the firm turned out tugs and minesweepers in Beverley

The story of a former shipbuilder which produced 1,300 vessels over more than 60 years is to be told in a new film.

Cook, Welton & Gemmell of Beverley, East Yorkshire, traded from 1901 to 1963 at their yard on the River Hull.

The site built historic trawlers such as Arctic Corsair and Viola, alongside tugs and minesweepers.

Sam Bartle, the project coordinator, said: "It's a celebration of Beverley's industrial heritage and its global impact."

Image caption The Arctic Corsair was caught up in the Icelandic Cod Wars in the 1970s

Arctic Corsair, Hull's last remaining sidewinder trawler, was recently moved from its berth of 20 years for a refit before it becomes a new maritime attraction.

And Cook, Welton & Gemmell-made ship The Viola is rusting and stranded in South Georgia 7,750 miles (12,500km) away from its home port of Hull.

It awaits a hoped-for recovery and repatriation to East Yorkshire.

Image caption The Viola - also known as the Dias - has been rusting in South Georgia for decades

The market town of Beverley, more than nine miles (15km) up-river from Hull, saw the firm build ocean-going ships for the world from its Grovehill shipyard.

The company supplied the local fishing industries of Hull and Grimsby in particular, also providing trawlers for other UK ports and internationally.

Image copyright cook, Welton & Gemmell Archive Image caption Closed in 1963, the yard no longer exists

The Trawling Through Time: The Story Of Cook, Welton & Gemmell, Shipbuilders was a lottery-funded film project including about 40 volunteers looking through company archives.

The film's first showing is at a sold-out Parkway Cinema, Beverley, on 16 August.

