Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Pawel Relowicz admitted spying on women

A butcher who carried out offences against women, including voyeurism and outraging public decency, has been jailed.

Pawel Relowicz's victims were left feeling "violated" by his actions, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

His offences included masturbating in public places and stealing sex toys.

Jailing him for eight and a half years, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC said: "Every single one of these crimes has a sexual undertone."

Relowicz, 25, of Raglan Street, Hull, had previously admitted nine charges of voyeurism, burglary and outraging public decency.

Prosecutors described how the father-of-two acted in an "odd and worrying" manner when he carried out the crimes over a 19-month period.

Relowicz was caught watching women between June 2017 and December 2018.

Sheffield Crown Court was told one of the victims was engaged in an intimate act with her boyfriend when she saw Relowicz spying on them through an open window.

Relowicz spied on a different woman after she had got out of the shower on 16 February last year.

A third woman also detailed how he was inches from her bedroom window when she was wearing only a sports bra and pyjama bottoms.

'Violating privacy'

The same woman reported seeing Relowicz's hands coming through her letterbox weeks later.

Among the items stolen in the burglaries were three vibrators from a property in Hull in December 2017.

Relowicz also admitted stealing £148 in cash from the home of a mother who found an unwrapped condom in her living room next to a child's toy.

Richard Woolfall, prosecuting, said high value items, such as an expensive laptop, had not been taken.

On two occasions in January this year women had seen Relowicz masturbating in the street, with one saying he did not appear bothered that he had been seen.

Dale Brook, defending, said Relowicz wanted to return to Poland "as soon as possible" and had two children aged nine months and three years.

Catherine Ainsworth, from the CPS, said: "Pawel Relowicz preyed on his young female victims, violating their privacy at the most intimate level and committing a series of disgusting and disturbing acts of criminality over a period of 19 months.

"The sentence imposed today is a measure of the gravity of his offending, and I hope that the young women he targeted take some measure of comfort from the knowledge that he is now behind bars."

